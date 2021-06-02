Corpn staff face probe for taking bribe to administer vax

Chennai :

Based on a complaint from a couple, the police have taken statements from a 42-year-old private security guard and an 18-year-old contract staff working at the Corporation vaccination centre in the Puzhal Cycle Shop area, who allegedly took money from people who went to get their jabs.





In their complaint, the couple - D Nandagopal and Charuprabha - told the police that when they went to receive free vaccine against COVID on Monday, the security guard asked them to pay Rs 500. They gave Rs 300 to the guard and also paid Rs 200 using a digital wallet payment app linked to a number belonging to a contract staffer. The couple later filed a complaint at the Puzhal police station with details of the money transaction.





Police said that they have taken statements from both the accused persons and have informed the senior officials of the civic body about the incident. “After an internal enquiry, they would submit a report and based on which further action will be taken,” said police officials.