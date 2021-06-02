High Court directs speedy trial of noted neurosurgeon’s murder

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed, “In an extraordinary situation, there is no doubt that an extension may be granted, particularly since a lot of time has been spent without any meaningful steps being taken in the matter in the wake of pandemic and the closing down of courts thereupon.





“However, taking into consideration the fact that the entire trial may not have been conducted before this judge, there may not be any impediment to the successor-in-office taking over the matter and dealing with the same in accordance with law, as expeditiously as possible,” the first bench held.The bench then directed the Registrar-General to ensure that the vacancy created by the superannuation of the present incumbent in the relevant court was filled up within two weeks so that the matter can be concluded by the end of July without granting any further accommodation to the prosecution or the defence after June 15. “The rest of the matter may be concluded on the virtual mode, if arguments remain outstanding. No adjournment should be sought on either side to deal with the matter any further,” the bench stressed.





On September 14, Dr Subbiah was hacked just outside Billroth Hospitals in RA Puram where he was working as a consultant. Images of the brutal attack, captured on CCTV cameras installed at a nearby apartment complex, led to the arrest of three persons from Kanniyakumari district nearly four months after the murder.