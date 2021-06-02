Cops to take athletics trainer in custody for investigation

Chennai :

Nagarajan was arrested on Saturday after a 19-year-old female sportsperson complained that she was sexually harassed by him, during her training days.





Police said that some other athletes were also in touch with them but added that the team is yet to get written complaints from the victims. They added that custodial questioning is important to verify the allegation made by the complainant.The cops could not arrest him as he was admitted to a hospital after he reportedly attempted suicide. However, he was arrested on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody. The NCPCR has taken cognisance of the matter under Section 13 (1) (j) of the CPCR Act, 2005, after the matter came into light through social media detailing the horrific sexual abuse allegations against Nagarajan. The Commission has also requested the police to conduct an inquiry into the matter and take appropriate action as per the Pocso Act, 2012