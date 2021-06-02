Non-service postgraduates unhappy over course extension

Chennai :

“We don’t want our course to be extended any more than it already has. We have an agreement of two years to serve at government hospitals in the State and that time was completed for 2018-21 batch on May 30, 2021. We want the counselling to be conducted for non-service postgraduates and we should be able to choose our locations for work. We urge the directorate to recognise us as non-service COVID medical officers,” said Joshua Nithyam, a postgraduate student from Stanley Medical College and Hospital.





The non-service postgraduates stated that they do not plan to suspend services or strike work but they should be recognised as non-service COVID medical officer or government assistant physicians or assistant surgeons.





“The salary of assistant physicians will be Rs 75,000, while it is comparatively lower for non-service postgraduates. Since we have done COVID work, we should be identified for the same,” said S Aishwarya, another postgraduate from Madras Medical College and Hospital.





The officials from the Directorate of Medical Education said the counselling will be conducted soon. Director of Medical Education Dr Narayana Babu said the students are being sent forms to apply for preferable work locations and the counselling has been delayed due to the surge in COVID cases. “The counselling will be done soon and the students will be recognised as non-service COVID medical officers immediately,” he said.