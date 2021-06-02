Palliative care centres give home care for underprivileged

Chennai :

Recently, a 78-year-old man with COVID became unconscious in the bathroom. As his wife was bedridden and his son mentally challenged, there were none to help him out. Even neighbours were scared because he was infection. That was when one of them informed Soul Palliative Care from where a doctor and nurse rushed to the senior citizen’s help.





“After the lockdown was imposed, many are unable to visit hospitals due to lack of transportation. So, we started receiving more calls from patients. We are doing this service round-the-clock,” said Preetha Mahesh, founder, Soul Palliative Care.





Similarly, Sirina Home Health Care, another palliative centre in the city, has started providing home care services for geriatric patients, especially during the lockdown period.





“We also have a clinic for senior citizens. If any of their family members are tested positive for COVID, we treat them at the clinic. Sometimes, they feel lonely when they are away from family. So we have some entertainment like music therapy for geriatric patients. Also, for those who are bedridden, a doctor and nurse visit their house. The number of patients has increased due to the lockdown,” said Priyanka, admin manager at Sirina Home Health Care.