Coolest May in 15 years recorded, hotter days ahead

Chennai :

“In summer, wind usually blows from North West. But this year, we got sea breeze from the East and didn’t receive ground air. So, the maximum temperature didn’t cross 37 degrees Celsius till 26 May,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.





The official added that the city recorded 40 degrees Celsius for the past three days due to the change of wind pattern. The maximum temperature is likely to rise by two-three degrees to 40-41 degrees Celsius for the next three days over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Tiruchy, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet.





“Convectional rainfall is expected after two days, but the temperature would remain around 40 degrees Celsius in the daytime. Then the temperature will reduce gradually,” said Puviarasan.





Meanwhile, thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. The northern districts are likely to witness heavy rain for the next 48 hours.





Weather blogger Pradeep John said average May temperature in Chennai this year was 35.94 degrees C. On 22 days, the temperature was below 36 degrees C, the highest number of such days by a huge margin, while it was 40 degree C days on three 3 days due to Cyclone Yaas moving away, he said.





On Tuesday, Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam stations recorded maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees C and 38.8 degrees C respectively. The minimum was 29.6 and 28.6 degrees C respectively.