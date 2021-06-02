Vaccination camp covers over 120 prisoners

Chennai :

The medical team has administered the shot to at least 120 prisoners and the response from the inmates is good, sources said.





Two days ago, a prison staff died of COVID infection and over a dozen inmates showed symptoms. At least three inmates were admitted to the Stanley Medical College and hospital for better medical care.





The camp started at the prison on Saturday and is ongoing. The inoculation will be carried out in a phased manner.





The team of doctors at the prison examined the blood pressure/sugar level and other key parameters of the inmates before administering the vaccine. In the first phase, the shot is being given to convicted prisoners detained in Puzhal prison-I.