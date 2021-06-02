All zones record -ve growth of cases, Chennai’s TPR dips to 9 pc

Chennai :

According to the data released by the Corporation, the average growth rate of new cases in the last seven days till Sunday was at -8.2 per cent.





Among the zones, Ambattur has the lowest growth rate of new cases with -13.8 per cent, which is a positive sign for the zone that houses several industries. It can be recalled that Ambattur is the only extended zone, which had more than 5,000 active cases during the peak spread.





Apart from Ambattur, Tiruvottiyur (-9.9 per cent), Teynampet (-9.6 per cent), Adyar (-8.9 per cent), Anna Nagar (-8.7 per cent) and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (-8.7 per cent) zones also logged a growth rate below the city average.





Fifteen days ago, on May 16, the city had a positive growth rate of 1.3 per cent. As of March 27, the growth rate of new cases was at 7.9 per cent.





Perungudi and Royapuram zones have the highest growth rate of new cases with -5 and -5.6 per cent. Alandur and Manali zones have -6.1 per cent and -6.4 per cent growth rate. Tondiarpet, Sholinganallur and Kodambakkam have -7.1 per cent, -7.2 per cent and -7.3 per cent respectively.





Valasaravakkam and Madhavaram zones have their growth rates close to the city average with -8.1 per cent.





Meanwhile, the number of active cases has also come down to 33,922 as of Tuesday morning. Zones such as Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam and Adyar have more than 3,000 active cases. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Teynampet, Valasaravakkam and Perungudi have more than 2,000 active cases. Manali has less than 1,000 active cases with only 674 cases.





Also, the test positivity rate (TPR) in the city has come down to 8.4 per cent. On Monday, the civic body tested 30,787 samples, of which 2,596 were positive.