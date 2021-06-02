Handpainted cloth banner in the making to create awareness

Chennai :

The team has completed 50-metre and it will be displayed to the public on June 5 (World Environment Day). The entire banner 100-metre) will be displayed for next year’s World Sparrow Day (March 20, 2022) celebrations. Ganesan D, the founder of Koodugal Trust, says, “I have conducted around 50 programs so far and we have only used handpainted cloth banner that is biodegradable and not harmful to the environment. This 100-metre cloth banner is made to create awareness among the public about how the flex banner is affecting our health and environment. All the flex banners that we see in the city are made of harmful substances like polyvinyl chloride. If various organisations and institutions can shift to cloth banners, we can reduce tons of plastic every year. Also, many talented artists will get employment if we start making handpainted banners.”