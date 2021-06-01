He grabbed my butt in class: Screenshots show alumni recount sexual abuse by KV teacher

Chennai :

In the wake of sexual harassment allegations levelled against a teacher from Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan in KK Nagar, 22 alumni of Kendriya Vidyalaya, CLRI, accused a language teacher of sexual abuse.





The alumni had written to the school's principal T Rama Prasad on Sunday, demanding immediate suspension of the teacher. "Now that the school has been made aware of child sexual abuse allegations (against the teacher), the school is legally bound to inform the police about the same, as per the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 as even apprehension that an offense under the Act maybe committed ought to be reported, the letter stated.





The matter came to light after an alumnus shared her experience of being molested by the Hindi teacher on social media. "On one particular occasion, he grabbed my buttocks in the middle of a class when I went to distribute chocolates for my birthday," the former KV CLRI student said.









Soon, other former students joined in to share similar stories of abuse by the same teacher.

















































The school has, meanwhile, set up an internal complaints committee to look into the matter. The Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) too has taken cognisance of the matter.











