Doorstep inoculation and special camps help 1.5k differently-abled persons in city

Chennai :

Disability rights activists said many in the 18-44 age group were getting their jabs through the special camps, while door-to-door vaccination by the Greater Chennai Corporation has been helpful for people who are immobile.





“Many differently-abled people are now stepping forward to get their doses. We were worried about those who are bedridden, but the Corporation’s move to have door-to-door vaccination has helped them a lot. We are able to register and consult doctors through the helpline round-the-clock,” said S Namburajan, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-abled and Caregivers.





However, differently-abled persons in rural areas are unable to get the shot, as there is a shortage of vaccines in few districts. Also, door-to-door vaccination drive should be implemented in all the districts for people who are immobile, he added.





R Natrajan of Perambur said he registered with the Corporation’s helpline as it was difficult for him to visit the camp due to his disability and officials immediately reached his house. “For the next two days, volunteers called to check on my health condition,” he said.





People with disabilities can call the helplines and register for vaccination so that the Corporation and the Welfare of the Differently Abled Department would set up special vaccination camps in the locality. They also have an option to video call on WhatsApp for people with hearing impairment, where they can use sign language to fix appointments.





Vishu Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner, Revenue and Finance, Greater Chennai Corporation, said the registrations were segregated based on the Zones to set up camps. “People who require vaccine at doorstep can register through the helpline. So far, nearly 1,500 persons with disabilities were given the vaccine. During door-to-door vaccination, there should be 30 minutes of observation after vaccination.”