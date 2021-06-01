Yoga and naturopathy COVID care centre opened in city

Chennai :

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the new facility, which has 120 beds. “Of the total 120 beds, 40 beds have been allocated to women. Naturopathy and yoga will be taught to the patients to increase their immunity level,” a Corporation statement said.





The new COVID care centre will function at Annai Velankanni Women’s Arts and Science College in Saidapet.





Yoga and naturopathy treatments are being provided at more than 150 COVID care centres across the State. There are one ayurveda COVID care centre and 50 Siddha COVID care centres in the State.





Meanwhile, Ma Subramanian and Rural Industries Minister TM Anbarasan inaugurated a block in Chennai Trade Center at Nandambakkam where 500 oxygen beds have been created. The facility has a total of 504 beds.





A few days ago, another block was inaugurated inside the Chennai Trade Center premises with 360 beds. Of the 360 beds, 300 are oxygen beds.





“In total, 864 beds, including 800 oxygen beds, have been created in the premises. Presently, more than 250 patients are under treatment at the Trade Center COVID care centre,” another release said.





Two oxygen storage facilities each with 11 kilolitres of capacity have been installed at the centre by Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation. Doctors and nurses from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Omandurar Multi-speciality Government Hospital are posted at the COVID care centre.