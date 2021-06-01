2,000 vehicles get nod to sell but grocery stores face labour shortage

Chennai :

C Durairaj, a grocer at Shenoy Nagar, used to deliver essentials before the lockdown. “But the staff are not coming to work now either due to fear of COVID or because they are unable to return from their native. Yesterday, it was a struggle to deliver even the eight orders we received.





Due to this, many grocery stores and supermarkets have decided against reopening and are instead waiting for the lockdown to end.





On the other hand, there are also stores that did not receive any customer. Shankar S, who works at a supermarket in Tiruvottiyur, said, “Majority of the people purchased their essential things before the lockdown was imposed. So people need only milk and eggs, which are available in the nearby shops.”





AM Vikramaraja, president, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu, said the traders have deployed vehicles across the city. When they receive orders, these vehicles would be sent immediately for delivery.





“We have arranged nearly 2,000 vehicles for groceries. We ensure that all stores are selling at the maximum retail price. If any consumer lodges complaint about prices being inflated, action will be taken immediately,” he added.