To prevent fleecing by vendors, Corpn updates daily veggie prices on website

Chennai :

“The move is to prevent vendors from overpricing. The price list will have wholesale prices and indicative retail prices of common vegetables. The price list will be updated every day,” an official said.





The civic body has given permission to more than 2,000 small motor vehicles and 5,000 pushcarts and tricycles to sell vegetables and fruits across the city during the complete lockdown.





Meanwhile, Ministers Ma Subramanian and PK Sekar Babu flagged off mobile grocery shops on Monday. “Mobile grocery shops are allowed to function from Monday. Traders can sell grocery items using pushcarts, two-wheelers and tricycles. Apart from home delivery has been allowed,” a press release said.





The traders can sell grocery items between 7 am and 6 pm. There are more than 7,500 grocery shops in the city, which have trade licences and the civic body will issue passes to all licenced shop owners.





“As of Monday, as many as 2,197 traders have been given the passes and their contact details are provided in the official website,” the release added.





It may be recalled that Chennai Corporation has already released the contact details of mobile vegetable shops.