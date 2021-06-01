Man befriends teen via online game, sexually assaults her

Chennai :

The arrested man was identified as S Sathish of Alanganallur, Madurai. The girl went missing on the night of May 27, and the next morning her parents lodged a complaint at Nolambur police station.





The police team, while checking the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood, found the girl being taken away by an unidentified man on that night.





Police later identified the man and traced the girl to Madurai and retrieved her. The investigators also nabbed the man, Sathish, who lured the minor girl.





During the inquiry, police found that Sathish and the girl came to know each other while playing the Free Fire online game over the mobile phone after which he lured the girl and took her to Madurai where he sexually harassed her.





The case was later transferred to Tirumangalam all-women police station and Sathish was arrested under Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody.