Karate master held on sexual assault charges

Chennai :

The Chennai police said the arrest was made on a complaint from a 26-year-old victim who alleged that the accused E Kebiraj, 40, who runs Hi-Impact Martial Arts School in Anna Nagar, made sexual advances towards her and tried to sexually assault her when he accompanied her to tournaments a few years ago.





Kebiraj, who was working in a private school earlier, allegedly kept threatening her not to disclose the abuse. However, the recent arrest of a school teacher for a similar offence gave the victim the courage to lodge a police complaint.





Anna Nagar All Women Police have registered a case against Kebiraj under various IPC sections.