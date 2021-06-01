Storytellers narrate epics, Indian history in a simplified manner

Chennai :

Whenever historian and storyteller Pradeep Chakravarthy narrates a story, he makes sure that children get a graphic picture in their minds. “If I am narrating stories from Mahabharata or Ramayana, I explain how the characters used to dress, what they ate, etc. This will help kids to create an image in their minds. Sometimes, instead of using the exact words from the epics, I use words that are familiar to children. For eg, I say sentences like Rama doesn’t want ‘pizza’ or he doesn’t want to travel by ‘car’. Using familiar words will help kids connect to the context and they can easily understand the story. I also connect certain contexts/stories to present-day situations. If I am saying ‘he didn’t get angry and throw a fit’, I reword the sentence and say ‘he didn’t get angry like the way I will get angry if my Swiggy order doesn’t come on time’. So, wherever an emotion comes up in the stories, I connect it to the way we react about it today. That makes it more relatable to the kids,” says Pradeep Chakravarthy.





The historian points out that children have stereotypes in their minds. “They think that the epics are old and complicated stories. We have to narrate the stories in such a way that the young children can understand. I will be hosting an online workshop on South Indian history from June 7 onwards. There is more to Indian history than the Mughals and Ashoka. South Indian history does not find a place even in textbooks in south Indian schools. That shouldn’t be an excuse to not learn the relevant history of these states. I was reading about Vasco da Gama and the invasion of the Portuguese. Syrian Christians, Marakkayar Muslims, and Hindus were happily living in the country. But after the Portuguese invasion, they started thrusting their brand of Catholicism on people. All three communities were upset with this news. So, while narrating the Portuguese invasion story, I will be explaining how one cannot push his/her agendas and ideologies on others and if they do that, they will be harming the relationship,” he adds. In the south Indian history virtual storytelling session, Pradeep will also be discussing art forms, food and food cultivation in the olden days.









Srividya Veeraraghavan during a storytelling session in the city





Srividya Veeraraghavan, who has been hosting online storytelling sessions for children between the age group of 4 and 12, loves narrating stories in a simple manner. “For a storytelling session, I took the Karna and beetle story from the Mahabharata — the moral of that story is one shouldn’t lie and be honest. In simple ways, I explain to children how truthfulness is a great virtue and how this will help them earn trust and respect. While I was talking about Ramayana, I took the map and showed the route of Rama’s travel in Dandakaranya Forest. Mythology states that Lepakshi in the Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh is the place where Jatayu fell, wounded by Ravana (while abducting Sita). I showed the place on the map — children remember such things easily,” says Srividya Veeraraghavan.