IIT Madras to collaborate with IBM on quantum computing

Chennai :

The collaboration would provide IIT Madras faculty, researchers, and students access to IBMs quantum systems and tools over IBM Cloud, the IIT(M) said.





This would accelerate joint research in quantum computing, and develop curricula to help prepare students for careers that will be influenced by this next era of computing, across science and business, the premier institute said in a press release.





''The quantum computing lab courses jointly taught by IIT Madras faculty and IBM researchers will include hands-on lab sessions on the IBM quantum systems and will augment existing courses on quantum information and computing.





IBM will provide the learning resources, tools, and systems access needed by the faculty and students.'' India has witnessed a huge spurt in activity in the quantum science and technology domain over the last few years, backed by government initiatives including the Quantum Enabled Science and Technologies (QuEST) programme and the National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications (NMQTA), it said.





Prof Anil Prabhakar, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT-M said, ''Quantum computing offers us the opportunity to solve computationally intractable problems.'' Gargi Dasgupta, Director, IBM Research India, said, ''Quantum computing is fast emerging as one of the disruptive technologies of our times. IBM is committed to supporting educators like IIT Madras who are shaping the next generation of quantum innovators through various initiatives and programs.''