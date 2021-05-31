Check stray animals in IIT campus: Madras HC

Chennai :

Earlier, a committee constituted by the High Court told the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy that there were several stray animals inside the campus of the institute, but their fate and state cannot be ascertained.





The Animal Husbandry officials should, after giving prior notice, enter the IIT premises, under the authority conferred by the order, to feed the stray animals and ascertain their health, if necessary, the judges said.





The authorities at IIT shall cooperate in this regard, the judges added and hoped that the former would take care of such animals on the campus.





Earlier, the judges were told that the State had released Rs 9.20 lakh for the immediate purpose of feeding stray dogs, cattle, cats, horses and even elephants.





The bench said that it is only a temporary measure and will not be continued after the lockdown.





This is necessary because during the lockdown, there is hardly any food for the animals and little scope for even scavenging, the bench added.





The bench was also told that 650 kg of skimmed milk powder had been received by way of a donation, but it may not be appropriate for feeding stray animals.





The Committee, accordingly, sought permission for diverting the same to the homeless and the needy. And the bench granted permission to the committee to do so.





It should be ensured that only the deserving people get the packets, the judges added and posted the PIL from animal activist V E Shiva to June 4 for further hearing.



