NGO ‘motivates’ Kovalam locals with biriyani, mobile top-up and free scooter to get inoculated

Chennai :

With many in the suburbs and outskirts of the city not participating in the ongoing vaccination drive, the youth organized the drive at the popular surfing destination aiming for a ‘COVID-free Kovalam’. The camp took off on Saturday at a community hall in the locality.





J Sunder from Kovalam, who is one of the organisers said, “We are providing biriyani packets for everyone who gets vaccinated and to the youngsters we are gifting free mobile top-ups along with the biriyani.” Adding to that, every week, nine people will be randomly selected from among those who receive their shots at the camp, and they would be gifted with gold coin, mobile phone, TV, and silk sarees. On the final day of the camp, three people will be selected randomly and they would be gifted scooter, refrigerator and washing machine as a bumper prize, the organisers said.





On the first day, more than 150 people enrolled for vaccination. “Covishield is being supplied by the Kelambakkam primary health centre and their staff are inoculating the public,” said another youth on condition of anonymity, adding that the camp will continue to function till every person from Kovalam takes the shots. “The villagers are getting attracted to the gifts and coming forward. We believe that soon Kovalam will be 100% vaccinated,” Sunder added.