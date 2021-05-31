Confusion continues to linger over gap between two doses of Covishield

Chennai :

“I was sent back from the Urban Primary Health Centre in Adyar where I got my first dose, stating that the gap between two doses of Covishield has been increased. Many other people who were supposed to receive their second dose of vaccine at the same UPHC were returned and asked to come after 48 days,” said Mohan, a resident of Adyar.





The State Health Department has not released any specific recommendation on extending the gap between the two Covishield doses, which is causing confusion among the people. Meanwhile, many people above the age of 45 have already received the second dose of Covishield.





“I had received the first dose of Covaxin around two months ago. As I was not well, I could not take my second dose as per schedule. Currently, I am looking for one vaccination site that is administering the vaccine. But I have not been successful for more than two weeks now,” said Jayanth, a resident of Alwarpet.





The State has 1.8 lakh Covaxin doses available in stock.





Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam said that more vaccines would be available soon, as the process of the global tendering for vaccines is on. “We have requested the Centre for more vaccines; another 10 lakh doses are in pipeline, “ he said.