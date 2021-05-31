Persons with comorbidities urged to consult doc, take jab without delay

Chennai :

According to medical professionals, only those who have undergone valve replacement or any major surgery, and are taking anti-coagulants or under immunosuppression therapy need to take doctor’s advice on pausing the medicines during vaccination.





“Diabetes patient must ensure that their HbA1C (glycated haemoglobin) in sugar levels is under control while taking vaccination, as immunity is unlikely to develop in those with a high level of diabetes. Similarly, when you have high blood pressure and get vaccinated, you may end up with complications. So, people with comorbid conditions should continue their medicines and ensure the parameters are under control before their vaccination,” said Ananda Kumar, nodal officer, Government Omandurar College Hospital.





“Patients who have undergone bypass surgery must consult a cardiologist when taking the jabs. If the parameters are not in the normal range, additional medicines must be taken under doctor’s guidance,” he added.





Those aged above 60, and above 45 with comorbidities should get their vaccine doses in hospitals, as they should to monitored during the pre and post-vaccination periods. Those above 18 can take their doses in Public Health Centres.





“Those with fever or any severe condition are not advised to get vaccinated. Pregnant women can get vaccinated after 16 weeks if they are interested. People with comorbid conditions are prioritised for the vaccine, as their immunity levels are low. Those who have undergone surgery, dialysis or has chronic kidney disease should take the second dose in a month, as their immunity has low response. Only then will they develop better immunity levels,” said Public Health expert Dr K Kolandaisamy.