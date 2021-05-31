‘Social media medication can escalate fungus risk’

Chennai :

The health experts are worried as the mortality rate for Mucormycosis is 50 per cent. “If a patient doesn’t get treated at the early stage of the disease, it affects their blood vessels and cuts blood tissues which will turn into black ends. If it enters the orbit, the patient will lose vision. If it spreads to the brain, the patient will be dead. It is very difficult to treat the patient when the case is complicated, as we have to bring down the glucose level, control the infection and remove dead tissue, and all these simultaneously. If we don’t treat at the initial stage, we are likely to lose the patient,” said Dr Srinivasan, Ophthalmologist, KMC.





Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital Dean R Shanthimalar said the incidence of Mucormycosis was rare, about 0.7 per cent, previously. But because of post-COVID immune suppression, the numbers are rising now.





Doctors also warn the public against taking COVID treatment without a doctor’s supervision. “Nowadays, COVID protocols are shared on various social media platforms, which provide incorrect information, and people follow it without any medical advice. After consuming the medicine, these people don’t know when to stop and continue taking them. It will lead to the overuse of steroids. Such drug should be properly taken by doctors’ advice,” said Dr Muthuchitra, Professor and Head of the Department – ENT, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.





“People don’t give importance to diabetic level post COVID, which is one of the major reasons that Mucormycosis is spreading fast, and the number is increasing every day. They are also not aware of the complications such as blood pressure, traumatic events post COVID. They should avoid taking more home remedies for coronavirus, and should stop using prolonged usage of steroids,” she added.