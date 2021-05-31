3 detainees escape from Vyasarpadi police station after attacking SI

Chennai :

Police said that among the three, Ajith Kumar has 24 cases pending against him, while Ajay Gupta has 20 cases registered against him. The third person, Jagadeeshwaran, is also accused in 22 cases.





On Saturday, Vyasarpadi police secured them on suspicion and housed them at the station. A police sub-inspector was posted to guard them. However, around 4 am, the trio allegedly fought among themselves and broke a mirror in the station. Later, they threatened the sub-inspector to let them off. After he refused, the trio attacked the officer and made good their escape.





After being informed, senior police officers rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries. A hunt has been launched for the trio. Police suspect that they could have staged a drama as if they were fighting over some serious matter in order to escape from the station.