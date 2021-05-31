GCC traces and tests over 650 persons with COVID symptoms

Chennai :

According to a Corporation release, following a recent order, 402 private hospitals and clinics sent the details of patients who came with fever, cold, cough and other COVID symptoms. “On May 27, details of 659 persons were received. Samples from all of them have been collected and sent for testing,” the release said.





As per the order, all the private clinics and hospitals should send the details of such patients to the civic body daily. A similar order has been issued to the CT Scan centres on Friday, to send the details of patients getting chest scans. There are 40 CT scan centres in the city.





Meanwhile, the telecounselling centres run by the civic body have made more than 5.8 lakh calls to COVID patients under home quarantine between May 13 and May 27. During the calls, 1,227 persons reported fever for more than five days and 360 persons reported breathing difficulties. “They have been sent to hospitals for treatment, “ the release added.





Also, psychiatric counselling has been given to 425 persons through the telecounselling centres.