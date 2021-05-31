Corpn offers SmartBike to frontline workers on long-term rental plan

Chennai :

According to a representative of SmartBike, professionals who have been categorised as frontline workers can use the bicycles by providing their employment identity cards and Aadhaar cards. “Doctors, nurses, media persons, delivery partners, government employees and others will be allowed to use the bicycles. For the ordinary cycles, they should pay Rs 499 as rent and for the e-bikes, Rs 999. Frontline workers can keep the cycles with them at home during the rental period,” he said.





The civic body deactivated the cycle sharing system in the city soon after the complete lockdown was implemented across the State. Before the complete lockdown, the public was allowed to use the bicycles.





The representative added that the cycles would be delivered to the frontline workers once they pay the rent and submit a copy of the identity cards. “In the last two days, nine frontline workers have registered for the cycles under the long term rental system,” he said.





Meanwhile, city police seized four bicycles from the users, who were using the cycles in Anna Nagar, before the complete lockdown. “The cycles are under the possession of the police,” he said.