Met: Expect heatwave in Chennai for 2 days

Chennai :

“For the next two days, the maximum temperature is likely to rise by two to three degrees in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchy, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipettai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu. It is expected to come down by next week,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC. The official added that thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Western Ghats districts. Whereas, south coastal districts will experience light rain for the next 48 hours.





On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the city registered an increase with the weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recording 40 degree Celsius and 40.1 degree Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature recorded in these two stations was 29.9 degree Celsius and 28.9 degree Celsius respectively. Meanwhile, 4 cm of rainfall was recorded in Salem district while Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore recorded 2 cm of rainfall each.