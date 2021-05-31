Karate instructor booked for sexual assault on student

Anna Nagar all-women police have registered a case against a city-based karate instructor for sexually harassing a female student a few years ago.
Chennai: The victim, who is 26 years now, alleged that accused E Kebiraj, who runs a martial arts school in Anna Nagar, made sexual advances towards her and tried to rape her when she accompanied him to tournaments in other states. While she dropped out of the institute unable to face the harassment, Kebiraj allegedly kept threatening her not to disclose the abuse. However, the recent arrest of a school teacher for a similar offence gave her confidence to come forward and lodge a complaint against the perpetrator. Anna Nagar all-women police registered a case against Kebiraj under section 376 read with section 511 (attempt to rape), section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. Kebiraj has been detained for an inquiry and was not officially arrested till Sunday evening.
