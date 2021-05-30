7.5K grocery shop owners can now sell on bike carts

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation press release, the government has allowed pish carts and other vehicles so that grocery shop owners can sell items on the streets from May 31. Also, home delivery will be allowed.





“We have decided to issue 7,500 passes to the traders, who have trade licences, through respective zonal offices and ward offices. The passes will be distributed from Sunday,” the release said.





The traders would be allowed to sell grocery items only within the ward that they are permitted to. Sales will be allowed between 7 am to 6 pm. Supermarkets will be allowed to sell their products through e-commerce.





Wholesale traders can supply grocery items to retail traders and they will be permitted to Koyambedu and Kothavalchavadi markets in the allowed time.





“Persons who are selling vegetables using pushcarts and tricycles can also sell grocery items. Details of grocery sellers will be put out on the official website of the Corporation,” the release added.