Growing recovery-infection gap signals relief for city

Chennai :

According to Chennai Corporation and Health department data, between May 24 and May 29 (Saturday), as many as 30,428 infected persons were discharged from hospitals or home quarantine while 20,833 new cases were reported -- indicating a gap of around 10,000 cases.





As of Saturday evening, the city had 38,680 active cases. The number of active cases crossed 40,000 on May 12 and the active cases witnessed a steep rise until May 22. On May 22, the city had 49,236 active cases, at its peak. Since then, the number of active cases started coming down with new cases on the decline.





On Saturday alone, as many as 5,327 persons were discharged while only 2,705 new cases were reported. During the period between May 24 and May 29, the city recorded more than 5,000 recoveries on three days with the highest number of recoveries recorded on May 24 at 5,870.





As per the present protocol, COVID patients under home quarantine and asymptomatic are considered recovered after 14 days of isolation, which contributes to the higher number of recoveries.





Meanwhile, the total number of cases reported since the outbreak in the city is near five lakh. As per the data, 4,99,298 COVID cases are reported. Of the total cases, 4,53,704 persons have recovered, at a rate of around 91 per cent. However, 6,914 persons also died in Chennai due to the virus.





“We have also reached 20 lakh vaccinations in the city, including first and second doses. As the lockdown has been extended, we hope the numbers to dip further,” an official said.