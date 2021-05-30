Fire Service gets head, new SP for Tiruvallur district

Chennai :

DGP Karan Singha was transferred from enforcement and posted as the director of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services. RV Varun Kumar, SP, office automation and computerisation, was brought in as the new SP of Tiruvallur.AK Viswanathan (ADGP Operations) was posted as the director of Tamil Nadu Police Housing Board, ADGP Abash Kumar posted as the ADGP of State Civil Supplies CID. ADGP Seema Aggarwal was posted as the Member of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board.





Sandeep Rai Rathore was posted as ADGP, Enforcement, and ADGP Vanniyaperumal was transferred and posted as ADGP, Crime Against Women and Children unit. ADGP Shailesh Kumar Yadav was posted to the State Welfare Unit, ADGP Sandeep Mittal was transferred and posted as ADGP, Coastal Security CID. Inspector General of police K Shankar was promoted as ADGP and posted at the State Headquarters and A Amalraj was promoted and posted as ADGP Operations. HM Jayaram, too, was promoted and posted as ADGP, State Social Justice and Human Rights.