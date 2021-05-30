Vegetable prices fall after one week, no wastage, say traders

Chennai :

“For the past two days, prices soared up by 25 per cent due to shortage of supply. However, on Saturday, there was a steady supply of vegetables to the market and the prices reduced drastically.





As more people purchased vegetables from mobile carts during the lockdown period, there was no wastage of vegetables. Else, at least 200 tonnes would be thrown away,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





He added that prices of vegetables would be fluctuating in the following weeks, as the market might see a shortage in supply because of the further extension in lockdown.





Currently, beans are sold at Rs 50- Rs 60 per kg, broad beans at Rs 40 per kg, beetroot at Rs 20- Rs 25 per kg, cabbage Rs 10-Rs 15 per kg, carrots at Rs 20- Rs 30 per kg, onions Rs 15- Rs 25 per kg, shallots sold at Rs 50-Rs 60 per kg and tomatoes at Rs 10-Rs 20 per kg. Most of the vegetables were sold for double or triple rates last week as the State went into total shutdown from Monday.



