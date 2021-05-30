Pulwama martyr’s wife Nitika inducted into Army

Chennai :

Nitika Kaul donned the Army uniform with Lt Gen YK Joshi, Commander of the Army’s Northern Command, piping the stars on her shoulder during the POP. A video of the event was shared in PRO Defence Ministry’s website.





In a tweet, PRO Udhampur Ministry of Defence said “#MajVibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, made the Supreme Sacrifice at #Pulwama in 2019, was awarded SC(P). Today his wife @Nitikakaul dons #IndianArmy uniform; paying him a befitting tribute.”





One of her friends re-tweeted ‘’NitikaKaul is now Lieutenant Nitika Kaul Dhoundiyal. Hard to put into words what a soaring day this is. So proud of my young friend. Her husband Shaurya Chakra Maj Vibhuti made the supreme sacrifice 2019 post-Pulwama”. Union Minister Smriti Irani also took to Twitter to congratulate Kaul and hailed her. Major Dhoundiyal laid down his life while fighting terrorists in Pulwama and was awarded Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for sacrificing his life for the Nation.