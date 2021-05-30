Sports coach held under Pocso Act

Chennai :

Flower Bazaar all-women police registered a case under Pocso Act against him. The cops could not arrest him on Friday as he was admitted to a hospital after he reportedly attempted suicide. However, he was arrested on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody.





Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sought a report from the Chennai city police within 10 days on action taken against him.





The NCPCR has taken cognisance of the matter under Section 13 (1) (j) of the CPCR Act, 2005, after the matter came into light through social media detailing the horrific sexual abuse allegations against Nagarajan, coach at Prime Sports Athletic Academy in Chennai. Some of his former trainees have testified against him.





The Commission has also requested the police to conduct an inquiry into the matter and take appropriate action as per the Pocso Act, 2012. A detailed report must be furnished to the Commission along with the relevant documents, within 10 days from the date of receipt of the letter, the Commission said in a letter to the city police chief on Saturday. On Friday, the city police had registered an FIR against Nagarajan after booking him under POCSO Act following a complaint lodged by a 19-year-old female sportsperson alleging that he sexually harassed by her when she was a trainee for seven years from 2013. In the complaint lodged at Flower Bazaar all-women police station, the girl said when she resisted his advances, he warned her of consequences, including eliminating her family.



