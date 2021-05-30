Women-led gang attacks cops after raid on bootlegger’s house

Chennai :

It all started when a man identified as Saravanaperumal tried to buy liquor bottles from roadside bootleggers in Bricklin Road area on Friday midnight. There, he was met by a man who promised to sell him liquor and took Rs 500 from him. However, he escaped without delivering the alcohol leaving Saravanaperumal furious. Though he managed to purchase a bottle from another person, Saravanaperumal tracked the man who cheated him and asked him to return the money. The bootlegger, however, attacked him and left the spot. Following the incident, Saravanaperumal informed Otteri sub inspector Sajeeba, who was on patrol duty, about what had happened. The officials then prepared a trap to nab the bootlegger.





As part of it, Sajeeba asked Saravanaperumal to visit the same area pretending to be there to buy liquor. The police team who followed him nabbed the accused, identified as ‘Meesai’ Sekar, and seized liquor bottle from him. The police team then took Sekar to his house in SS Puram hoping to recover more liquor bottles stashed there. But when the team reached his house, the residents there, particularly women, ganged up and attacked the officials. The attackers allegedly took the ignition key of SI’s bike and tore the shirt of a cop.





The officials escaped from the spot and informed senior officers about the attack. However, before more police personnel could reach there, most of the attackers had escaped from the colony after locking their houses. The injured were identified as Sajeeba J (39), SI P Manivannan (59), constable S Shankar (37). The police have detained at least 11 of the attackers, including 9 women.