Try these popsicles to cool down this summer

Published: May 30,202108:00 AM

Recipes by Sharmilee Prakash of Sharmis Passions

Chennai:
Panakam Popsicle 

Ingredients 

Water: 2 and 1/2 cups| Powdered Jaggery: 1/2 cup| Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp| Dry ginger powder: 1/4 tsp| Pepper powder: 1/2 tsp| Lemon: 1/2| A tiny pinch of salt 

Method 
  • Take jaggery powder in a mixing bowl and add freshly crushed pepper, ginger powder and cardamom powder to it. 
  • Add lemon juice to it and mix well 
  • Jaggery will be dissolved completely. Strain 
  • Now pour into popsicle molds and close with a lid 
  • Keep in the freezer for 8 hours minimum or overnight 
  • For easy demolding, take water in a bowl and dip each mold 
  • Gently pull out the popsicles 
Notes 
  • I use powdered jaggery so it dissolved quickly. If you use crushed jaggery it takes a bit more time to get dissolved. 
  • Use freshly crushed pepper and cardamom for more flavour 
  • The colour of the popsicles depends on the jaggery colour 

Mango Coconut Milk Popsicle 

Ingredients 

Mangoes: 2 nos.| Coconut milk (thick and thin): 1 cup| Honey: 2 tsp 

Method 
  • Rinse the mango and cut it into cubes 
  • Collect the cut mangoes in a bowl. Take your popsicle mold. Add chopped mangoes to it 
  • Take coconut milk, add honey to it, mix well and keep it ready 
  • Fill mango mixture till half of the popsicle mold. Pour coconut milk mixture till the rim of the mold 
  • Using a long stick mix it 
  • Close with lid and freeze for atleast 8 hours or overnight 
Notes 
  • I did not add any sweetner to the mango mixture as the mango was already sweet. If you prefer add a sweetner of your choice 
  • I used 1/2 cup thick coconut milk and 1/2 cup thin coconut milk 

Orange Carrot Juice Popsicle 

Ingredients

Medium-sized oranges:2| Small carrot:2| Water:1/2 cup| Honey:2 tsp| 

Method 
  • Extract juice from oranges and set aside 
  • Peel the skin from carrots and cut it into small pieces. Transfer to a mixer jar and add water 
  • Blend and extract juice. Press well with a spoon to extract the juice completely 
  • Now add orange juice to carrot juice. Squeeze lemon and add honey 
  • Mix well and pour the juice into a popsicle mold 
  • Close with lid. Freeze until solid for 8 hours 
  • When it is time to serve, show the mold under running tap water or dip it in a bowl containing water. Carefully pull out the popsicles 
  • Serve immediately 
Notes 
  • If the oranges are very sweet, skip the honey. You can replace honey with cane sugar or any sweetner of your choice 
  • I skipped ginger as kids may not like the flavour but you can add a small piece of ginger if you like 

Breakfast Cereal Popsicle 

Ingredients 

Cornflakes (I used Kellogs plain cornflakes):1/2 cup| Cereal (I used chocos moon and stars):1 cup| Milk (boiled and cooled):1 and 1/2 cups| Honey:1 tbsp| Vanilla essence: 1/4 tsp 

Method 
  • Take cornflakes in a bowl, crush them with your hands roughly. Set aside 
  • Measure and take your cereal. Add milk and honey to it 
  • Add vanilla essence. Mix well 
  • Take popsicle mold and add 2 tbsp crushed cornflakes 
  • Then fill cereal till 1/2 of the mold 
  • Add milk to the rim. Finally sprinkle more cornflakes. Close with lid 
  • Freeze until solid or for 8 hours. When it is time to serve, show the mold under running tap water or dip it in a bowl containing water. Carefully pull out the popsicles 
  • Serve immediately 
Notes 
  • You can use any of your favourite cereal and cornflakes 
  • Adjust sweetness according to your taste preference 
