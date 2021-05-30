Try these popsicles to cool down this summer

Recipes by Sharmilee Prakash of Sharmis Passions
Chennai:
Panakam Popsicle
Ingredients
Water: 2 and 1/2 cups| Powdered Jaggery: 1/2 cup| Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp| Dry ginger powder: 1/4 tsp| Pepper powder: 1/2 tsp| Lemon: 1/2| A tiny pinch of salt
Method
- Take jaggery powder in a mixing bowl and add freshly crushed pepper, ginger powder and cardamom powder to it.
- Add lemon juice to it and mix well
- Jaggery will be dissolved completely. Strain
- Now pour into popsicle molds and close with a lid
- Keep in the freezer for 8 hours minimum or overnight
- For easy demolding, take water in a bowl and dip each mold
- Gently pull out the popsicles
Notes
- I use powdered jaggery so it dissolved quickly. If you use crushed jaggery it takes a bit more time to get dissolved.
- Use freshly crushed pepper and cardamom for more flavour
- The colour of the popsicles depends on the jaggery colour
Mango Coconut Milk Popsicle
Ingredients
Mangoes: 2 nos.| Coconut milk (thick and thin): 1 cup| Honey: 2 tsp
Method
- Rinse the mango and cut it into cubes
- Collect the cut mangoes in a bowl. Take your popsicle mold. Add chopped mangoes to it
- Take coconut milk, add honey to it, mix well and keep it ready
- Fill mango mixture till half of the popsicle mold. Pour coconut milk mixture till the rim of the mold
- Using a long stick mix it
- Close with lid and freeze for atleast 8 hours or overnight
Notes
- I did not add any sweetner to the mango mixture as the mango was already sweet. If you prefer add a sweetner of your choice
- I used 1/2 cup thick coconut milk and 1/2 cup thin coconut milk
Orange Carrot Juice Popsicle
Ingredients
Medium-sized oranges:2| Small carrot:2| Water:1/2 cup| Honey:2 tsp|
Method
- Extract juice from oranges and set aside
- Peel the skin from carrots and cut it into small pieces. Transfer to a mixer jar and add water
- Blend and extract juice. Press well with a spoon to extract the juice completely
- Now add orange juice to carrot juice. Squeeze lemon and add honey
- Mix well and pour the juice into a popsicle mold
- Close with lid. Freeze until solid for 8 hours
- When it is time to serve, show the mold under running tap water or dip it in a bowl containing water. Carefully pull out the popsicles
- Serve immediately
Notes
- If the oranges are very sweet, skip the honey. You can replace honey with cane sugar or any sweetner of your choice
- I skipped ginger as kids may not like the flavour but you can add a small piece of ginger if you like
Breakfast Cereal Popsicle
Ingredients
Cornflakes (I used Kellogs plain cornflakes):1/2 cup| Cereal (I used chocos moon and stars):1 cup| Milk (boiled and cooled):1 and 1/2 cups| Honey:1 tbsp| Vanilla essence: 1/4 tsp
Method
- Take cornflakes in a bowl, crush them with your hands roughly. Set aside
- Measure and take your cereal. Add milk and honey to it
- Add vanilla essence. Mix well
- Take popsicle mold and add 2 tbsp crushed cornflakes
- Then fill cereal till 1/2 of the mold
- Add milk to the rim. Finally sprinkle more cornflakes. Close with lid
- Freeze until solid or for 8 hours. When it is time to serve, show the mold under running tap water or dip it in a bowl containing water. Carefully pull out the popsicles
- Serve immediately
Notes
- You can use any of your favourite cereal and cornflakes
- Adjust sweetness according to your taste preference
Conversations