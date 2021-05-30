Try these popsicles to cool down this summer

Chennai :

Panakam Popsicle





Ingredients





Water: 2 and 1/2 cups| Powdered Jaggery: 1/2 cup| Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp| Dry ginger powder: 1/4 tsp| Pepper powder: 1/2 tsp| Lemon: 1/2| A tiny pinch of salt





Method

Take jaggery powder in a mixing bowl and add freshly crushed pepper, ginger powder and cardamom powder to it.

Add lemon juice to it and mix well

Jaggery will be dissolved completely. Strain

Now pour into popsicle molds and close with a lid

Keep in the freezer for 8 hours minimum or overnight

For easy demolding, take water in a bowl and dip each mold

Gently pull out the popsicles

Notes

I use powdered jaggery so it dissolved quickly. If you use crushed jaggery it takes a bit more time to get dissolved.

Use freshly crushed pepper and cardamom for more flavour

The colour of the popsicles depends on the jaggery colour





Mango Coconut Milk Popsicle





Ingredients





Mangoes: 2 nos.| Coconut milk (thick and thin): 1 cup| Honey: 2 tsp





Method

Rinse the mango and cut it into cubes

Collect the cut mangoes in a bowl. Take your popsicle mold. Add chopped mangoes to it

Take coconut milk, add honey to it, mix well and keep it ready

Fill mango mixture till half of the popsicle mold. Pour coconut milk mixture till the rim of the mold

Using a long stick mix it

Close with lid and freeze for atleast 8 hours or overnight

Notes

I did not add any sweetner to the mango mixture as the mango was already sweet. If you prefer add a sweetner of your choice

I used 1/2 cup thick coconut milk and 1/2 cup thin coconut milk





Orange Carrot Juice Popsicle





Ingredients





Medium-sized oranges:2| Small carrot:2| Water:1/2 cup| Honey:2 tsp|





Method

Extract juice from oranges and set aside

Peel the skin from carrots and cut it into small pieces. Transfer to a mixer jar and add water

Blend and extract juice. Press well with a spoon to extract the juice completely

Now add orange juice to carrot juice. Squeeze lemon and add honey

Mix well and pour the juice into a popsicle mold

Close with lid. Freeze until solid for 8 hours

When it is time to serve, show the mold under running tap water or dip it in a bowl containing water. Carefully pull out the popsicles

Serve immediately

Notes

If the oranges are very sweet, skip the honey. You can replace honey with cane sugar or any sweetner of your choice

I skipped ginger as kids may not like the flavour but you can add a small piece of ginger if you like





Breakfast Cereal Popsicle





Ingredients





Cornflakes (I used Kellogs plain cornflakes):1/2 cup| Cereal (I used chocos moon and stars):1 cup| Milk (boiled and cooled):1 and 1/2 cups| Honey:1 tbsp| Vanilla essence: 1/4 tsp





Method

Take cornflakes in a bowl, crush them with your hands roughly. Set aside

Measure and take your cereal. Add milk and honey to it

Add vanilla essence. Mix well

Take popsicle mold and add 2 tbsp crushed cornflakes

Then fill cereal till 1/2 of the mold

Add milk to the rim. Finally sprinkle more cornflakes. Close with lid

Freeze until solid or for 8 hours. When it is time to serve, show the mold under running tap water or dip it in a bowl containing water. Carefully pull out the popsicles

Serve immediately

Notes