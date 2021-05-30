Yoga, zumba becoming favourite lockdown activities for children

Chennai :

The Activity Room, started by Aru Nayar Mani, Shweta Mahtani, and Kashish Ahuja, will be hosting online zumba sessions for children between the age group of 3.5 and 13 from June 2 onwards.





“Because of the lockdown and also the fear of the virus, parents are not allowing their children to step out of the house. They are cooped up indoors and have a lot of pent-up energy that needs to be released. The only possible way is to indulge in some indoor physical activities. It would be beneficial for both children and parents. In 2020, we organised zumba classes and the response was amazing. That’s why we have decided to start another zumba class from June 2 onwards. Children are happy dancing to great music along with others. It is a fun activity and at the same time beneficial at many levels — zumba helps in learning hand-eye coordination, increases flexibility, and boosts self-confidence,” says Aru Nayar Mani.





Popular Bengaluru-based zumba instructor Sharmilla will be training children in The Activity Room’s upcoming zumba classes. “Sharmilla is a licensed and certified zumba instructor and children love her classes. Instead of making children sit in one place, parents should understand how beneficial it would be if children actively move around. With this class for children, we are not focussing on losing weight, but making them active and feel happy. We are not forcing children to do the dance movements. But when they all come together virtually, they are encouraged to dance,” she adds.









From The Activity Room’s previous zumba sessions





Chennai-based yoga practitioner Mansi Gandhi has started online yoga sessions for children between the age group of 4 and 10. “We started the classes in May and the response was overwhelming. We have two different batches on Wednesday and Thursday. Unlike the usual yoga classes, here we are teaching yoga through stories. I do online teaching along with my partner Huma, who works as a teacher in a city school. We develop our own stories and adapt them to a yoga flow. From June onwards, we are planning to explore popular children’s stories. For eg, The Very Hungry Caterpillar is a famous children’s story written by Eric Carle, we are planning to adapt it into our yoga class,” says Mansi Gandhi.





Though she covers all asanas, Mansi doesn’t teach headstands or handstands. “Since it is online, we have to make sure the safety of children as well. We do pranayama, but the kids are not realising that they are doing that asana. Yoga is beneficial to everyone. But in the yoga classes for kids, we wanted the children to be familiar with the concept of yoga and a few asanas. There are a lot of myths surrounding yoga. We wanted to break those myths. As these children grow older, they should look at yoga as a great form of fitness. That’s the reason why we are teaching them yoga in a different way now,” she sums up.