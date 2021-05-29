Another sexual abuse case involving teacher reported

Chennai :

Ten students, including a few alumni members of another premier private school (Maharishi Vidya Mandir) from Ayanavaram, reported the sexual harassment involving a few teachers, including a sports coach, on social media.





The students alleged that the teachers would harass them on pretext of meting out punishment, intimidation inside and outside the classroom.





Though the students claimed that their complaints were ignored for several years, the school management made it clear that there was never any complaint against any teacher.





However, the Maharishi Vidya Mandir group, in its official statement said, “Following various allegations through social media posts of our alumni over the past two days against the teacher, we have taken cognizance of the matter and are referring the matter to the internal committee for an enquiry and report.” Also, the said teacher has been directed not to contact or interact with any former or present students of the school, the management said.





Sources from the institution said the police are investigating the case of harassment. Meanwhile, two more students came forward with complaints against the PSBB commerce teacher G Rajagopalan.





The crime against women and children officials have received at least 30 sexual harassment complaints against school teachers in TN. In Chennai alone, the police have received 15 complaints. The complaints were forwarded to the respective Deputy Commissioners of Police to initiate action.