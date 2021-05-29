Athletics coach booked for sexual harassment

Chennai :

The victim, in her complaint at Flower Bazaar all women police station, alleged that she had trained under Nagarajan for nearly seven years from 2013. Many a times, after all the other athletes were gone, she would be forced to stay back on excuses of physiotherapy and Nagarajan would inappropriately touch her and when she resisted, he would tell her to cooperate to become the best sportsperson or face consequences, the complainant said. She claimed that because of her resistance, he stopped training her and also threatened her from revealing the incident to anybody. He also made sure that she could not participate in any competition, hence she had to shift training to another district, police said.





Police believe there could be more women athletics who were harassed by Nagarajan and said victims who want to lodge complaints can contact Deputy Commissioner (crime against women and children) H Jayalakshmi at 9444772222. The details of the victim will be kept confidential, police said.





Meanwhile, Nagarajan was admitted to a hospital after allegedly attempting suicide by consuming sleeping pills, police said.