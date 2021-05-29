Corpn starts 10-day mass cleaning drive to remove 1.5k tonnes garbage, 5k tonnes construction waste

Chennai :

According to a Corporation statement, the mass cleaning drive was kick-started by Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, on Thursday. “The drive aims to clear garbage and debris dumped on slum clearance board tenements, roads, streets, vacant plots and other places. On the first day, the cleaning drive was carried out at 113 spots and removed 264 tonnes of garbage and 829 tonnes of construction waste,” the press release said.





The civic body has decided to deploy 1,300 sanitary workers and 500 road workers to carry out the drive. A target has been fixed to remove 500 tonnes of solid waste per day and the mass cleaning drive will continue for 10 days. “As much as 1,500 tonnes of garbage and 5,000 tonnes of construction waste will be removed during the drive,” the release added.





As the conservancy work at Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram zones has been handed over to Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited and work at Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur to Urbesar Sumeet. The mass cleaning drive will be carried out by the two private firms in those zones. Chennai Corporation will directly conduct the drive in the remaining zones.





Corporation engineers of various ranks have been appointed as monitoring officers. As per the release, 15 engineers, including chief engineer (general) L Nandakumar, have been appointed to each of the 15 zones.





The monitoring officers have been asked to send daily reports, including the amount of solid waste removed, to the headquarters.