COVID +ve man, daughters hang selves, donate land to orphanage in suicide note

Chennai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress.





The deceased were identified as Selvaraj, his daughters Hemalatha, 35 and Santhi, 30, residents of Puliyur near Vengal in Tiruvallur. Hemalatha was staying with her father after getting divorced.





Selvaraj left behind a suicide note claiming nobody was responsible for his death and that he was donating their five-cent land to an orphanage. His wife and elder daughter had died three years ago and he was staying with his two other daughters when he developed symptoms and quarantined himself. The three of them were believed to have died three days ago.





Police was informed about a foul smell emanating from the house by neighbours on Thursday. When the police team entered the house they discovered the three hanging. Their partially decomposed bodies were shifted to Tiruvallur GH by the police.





In the suicide note Selvaraj requested that the last rites be conducted through an NGO and for that there was Rs 4,200 cash along with six grams gold and documents for the 5.5 cent land on which the house is situated. He requested that the bodies not be handed over to relatives. Police had taken custody of the house documents.