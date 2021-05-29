TPR below 10 pc for the first time since second wave began in city

Chennai :

According to an order issued by Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Commissioner of Chennai Corporation, certain private CT Scan centres (hospitals and standalone) are taking CT chest scans for COVID-19 suspects without RT-PCR test and not notifying the same to the Corporation.





“The private CT scan centres in the Corporation should intimate the details of all persons, who undergo CT chest with addresses, phone number, CT severity and symptoms,” the order said.





The CT scan centres have been warned of action if they fail to share the details on a daily basis. Officers to coordinate with the scan centres have also been nominated for each of the 15 zones.





It may be recalled that the civic body had issued a similar order to the private labs in Chennai to share the details of persons who undergo COVID-19 tests.





Meanwhile, the (TPR) in the city has come down to 9.4 per cent on Thursday, which is the lowest since the second wave. The rest of Tamil Nadu registered 22.7 per cent TPR on the day.





On Friday, Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected Chennai Trade Center in Nandambakkam where 800 oxygen beds are created. “Two oxygen tanks with a capacity of 11 kilolitres each have been installed in the premises,” a press release said.





The fall in TPR and daily new cases in the last few days has brought down the number of active cases in Chennai. The city had 49,236 active cases on May 22, the highest since the outbreak, which has come down to 41,498 active cases on Friday.