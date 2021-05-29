‘No plaint of deaths for want of treatment in TN, Pondy’

Chennai :

Observing that it was another “needless petition” requiring the obvious to be done, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy pointed out that the court had brought suo motu proceeding to monitor the steps taken to deal with the second surge of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry long before the present petition was instituted.





“It must be acknowledged that though there was a lack of beds and infrastructure and key supplies at the initial stage of the second surge, facilities have since been augmented and there is hardly any credible complaint of people dying without treatment in this State and the Union Territory of Puducherry,” the Chief Justice held.





He added that the second surge seemed to be subsiding at the moment and matters appeared to be under control, notwithstanding the huge number of positive cases and increasing number of deaths.





The petitioner, Ramesh, had sought for issuance of a Writ of Mandamus directing the State to supervise the medical staff in the government hospitals periodically to speed up the recovery of COVID affected and prevent the rising death rate.





Relief for frontline staff: HC seeks rules or scheme





The Madras High Court sought the State government to consider evolving appropriate rules or a scheme providing compensation to the families of doctors, nurses, police officers, sweepers and other frontline workers who died due to COVID-19.





Pointing out that there were certain schemes that have been announced by the government and that ad hoc compensation has also been awarded in several cases, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said it was a matter of policy that the State needs to decide on. The court cannot issue a general direction in this regard, it added.





“It is hoped that the matter will receive a sympathetic consideration of the State, particularly in the case of the needy families who lost their bread-earners. Both compensation and compassionate appointments may be considered by the State, and appropriate rules or a scheme be framed in such regard,” Chief Justice Banerjee stressed while disposing of the plea.





The petitioner, Jalaludeen, in his public interest litigation had called upon the court to issue a direction to the State government to provide a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for doctors, Rs 25 lakh for nurses and police personnel, and Rs 10 lakh for sweepers who had died due to the infection.