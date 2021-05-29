43-yr-old becomes second victim in 2 days

Chennai :

The deceased, Murali of Vilvarayanallur village at Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu, was a salesman at a Tasmac outlet in Araipakkam village near Maduranthagam. A few weeks ago, Murali fell sick and soon tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to the Chengalpattu GH without delay.





Murali suffered severe irritation in the right eye and complained of losing vision. The doctors, who checked Murali, found that he had symptoms of mucormycosis and was being treated in the intensive care. On Friday, around 4 am, Murali died without responding to treatments. Two similar deaths have been reported in Maduranthagam in the past two days.