Court finds no link between pandemic, NH toll collection

Chennai :

Pointing out that such waiver was a matter of policy that the relevant authorities operating or responsible for operating the toll plazas ought to consider, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said, “There are other matters pending where the quantum of toll fees and even the propriety of collecting toll fees are issues.





“Such matters will be taken up in due course when functioning of the court limps back to normal over the next few weeks,” the Chief Justice added while disposing of the plea.





The petitioner, Jalaludeen, had sought to direct the Union Ministry of Highways and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to allow movement of people free of cost till the pandemic subsided as per his representation dated May 11.