Cop, scribe among five arrested for smuggling liquor bottles from Andhra

Five persons, including a suspended policeman and a journalist, were arrested for allegedly smuggling in liquor bottles from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, following a vehicle check at Kodungaiyur on Thursday.
Chennai:
The arrested were identified as T Prabhakaran, 48, a suspended policeman residing in Kodungaiyur; D Rajkumar, 28, who was in possession of a media person identity card and resident of Tiruverkadu; H Venkadesan, 55, from Kodugaiyur; S Karthik, 39, of Tiruverkadu and V Mohan Kumar, 40, from Kodungaiyur.
Police said their car was stopped at Moolakadai junction when they were trying to smuggle in 228 bottles of liquor from Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.
During the vehicle check, the inmates of the car gave contradictory replies to questions posed by cops and that led to a vehicle search by the police. This further resulted in the seizure of hidden liquor bottles.
All five were produced before a judge and remanded in judicial custody.
Delivery agent held for delivering beer
Following the arrest of a 32-year-old man who worked as a food delivery agent with Zomato for allegedly trying to deliver 10 cans of beer in the guise of food pockets at Kilpauk, city police have warned all food delivery firms and asked them to caution their staff against such act. On Wednesday, a city police team during a vehicle check on New Avadi Road had found one S Prasanna Venkadesan carrying beer cans for delivery. The beer cans were seized and he was arrested as only food and essential items can be delivered through delivery agents and alcoholic beverages are not allowed to be sold or commercially transported during lockdown time.
Conversations