Cop, scribe among five arrested for smuggling liquor bottles from Andhra

Chennai :

The arrested were identified as T Prabhakaran, 48, a suspended policeman residing in Kodungaiyur; D Rajkumar, 28, who was in possession of a media person identity card and resident of Tiruverkadu; H Venkadesan, 55, from Kodugaiyur; S Karthik, 39, of Tiruverkadu and V Mohan Kumar, 40, from Kodungaiyur.





Police said their car was stopped at Moolakadai junction when they were trying to smuggle in 228 bottles of liquor from Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.





During the vehicle check, the inmates of the car gave contradictory replies to questions posed by cops and that led to a vehicle search by the police. This further resulted in the seizure of hidden liquor bottles.





All five were produced before a judge and remanded in judicial custody.



