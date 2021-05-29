HC refuses to issue directive on COVID coverage by pvt channels

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy before whom the plea came held: “In any event, no news channel or news-oriented channel can escape the mention of COVID in the present times and most news channels are broadcasting information on COVID.”





“At times, the information may not be correct or in the public interest, but if any person has any objection thereto, the same has to be taken up with the appropriate council or authority,” the CJ stressed.





As far as Doordarshan is concerned, the bench recorded “there are regular programmes disseminating information and indicating measures that ought to be taken. Advertisements are also broadcast in the public interest, inviting people to wholeheartedly participate in the vaccination drive.”





However, on holding that it is for both the Union and the State to consider what would be in the greater public interest to be broadcast over television channels, if at all, the CJ said: “No mandamus in such regard need be issued, particularly at this stage when the second surge seems to be subsiding.”





However, the bench directed the forwarding of the petition copy as well as the order to the respondents which included the Union Ministry of Home, Health, and Information & Broadcasting.





Petitioner B Ramkumar Adityan had sought a direction to all government and private satellite TV and radio channels to broadcast during prime time COVID-19 prevention advice, vaccination, treatment procedures and healthy diet to improve the immune system among others.





State asked to look into loss of jobs, livelihood





Observing that facilities and infrastructure may now be available as the second surge of the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to be subsiding, the Madras High Court sought the State to gradually consider aspects like citizens facing unemployment and lack of income avenues or loss of savings much of which is going into treatment.





The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the observation while hearing the suo plea regarding State government’s preparedness in handling the second wave of the pandemic.





In its interim order, the bench also recorded the government’s report filed by the Health Secretary which referred to the measures that were being taken to deal with the amount charged by private hospitals for treating COVID patients. The group insurance scheme of the government covers about 1.58 crore families (about 4.26 crore persons), which includes persons belonging to the economically weaker sections.





The bench also recorded one of the suggestions put forth by the intervenor relating to the covering up of the dead bodies due to the viral infection.





“It is submitted that at least the face should be covered by some transparent material so that the relatives may have a glimpse of the face for the last time or even identify the person,” the bench noted.





“There are other suggestions for passes to be made available to NGOs that are providing free food to persons who are quarantined and to others who do not have ready access to food,” the bench added while seeking the State government to look into the same. The suo motu plea is slated to come up for further hearing on May 31.