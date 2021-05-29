Two-minute short film on menstruation wins accolades

Chennai :

The short film is part of Sanitation First India’s Happy Periods programme. “Sanitation First is an NGO that works with schools and communities in the areas of non-sewered sanitation, menstrual health and hygiene, water conservation, and agricultural research. Under the Happy Periods programme, we are providing training sessions for students and teachers on adolescence, puberty and sustainable menstruation, and removing silence and stigma associated with the same. The programme uses adult learning principles and interactive training methodologies to communicate commonalities among boys and girls regarding adolescence and puberty and help them determine how to create a facilitative environment for girls during menarche and menstruation,” says Nisha Kesavan.









Still from My First Period





This short film on menstruation has also won the first prize in the short film competition conducted by the Society of Menstrual Disorders and Hygiene Managemen (SMDHM) and Mukti Mission. “They had invited entries for various topics and a short film contest was one of them. When I suggested the short film contest to my husband, who is a visual communication graduate, he came up with an interesting concept. He is the director, cinematographer and editor of the film. We discussed and finalised the narrative. My 12-year-old daughter Rini and nephew Jayan Sai play the two main characters in the film that was shot at the terrace of our house,” she adds.



