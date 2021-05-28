‘Cooking for Covid patients is like taking care of family’

Chennai :

It was not an emotional moment for 29-year-old Bhavana Kamal Mehta when signed up for ‘Cook for Covid’ — a volunteer-run campaign in Chennai which ensures home-cooked food prepared and delivered to Covid patients in the neighbourhood for free. In fact, it was only when she was scrolling through social media did she come to know about the campaign.





An educator with a passion for cooking, Bhavana decided to sign up for it on a whim. It was, however, only after she started interacting with Covid patients and their families, did things take an emotional turn. “Initially, I had no intention of being a part of a campaign like this, but once I got involved, I ended up taking care of them like my family,” says Bhavana. She has been preparing meals for seven families since April.













Every day, she checks for food requirements of Covid patients in a common WhatsApp group run by the campaign managers and chooses a family located either in her locality or in nearby areas. “As volunteers, we call the patients and ask them their food requirements — such as the kind of food they prefer and the portions. Sometimes, I send fruits and dry fruits with the meals. A couple of times I have also sent chocolates because there were kids in the family,” says the resident of Perambur.





Recalling the experience of the first family that she cooked for, Bhavana says, “When I first spoke to Vasanth, he sounded completely shattered. He lives with his parents and younger brother in Choolaimedu and all three of them were infected. Since he did not have the symptoms, he was trying to help his family but when it came to preparing meals, he said that he was at his wit's end. Neighbours too were unwilling to help because they were afraid of contracting the virus.”













Vasanth, Bhavana says, was looking for simple home-cooked food such as roti, rice, curry, dal and salad. And that’s what she served him and his family for more than three weeks, including the time when even Vasanth tested positive.





Speaking about how she figured out the proportion of food to send to the patients, Bhavana said she started with making three rotis per person with the same proportion of side dishes and then adjusted the number after hearing back from the patients. “There is this family of five who asked for 25 rotis with every meal, then there are others who want two rotis per person. So, after the first meal that they receive, I prepare food according to the proportions that the patients request for,” she says.













The food is also customised to every family member’s specification. “For example, one of the families had a diabetic member who requested food without any spice, ghee or oil. As it is I do not use a lot of chilli or other hot spices while cooking for Covid patients, but even then, I would cook and pack her food separately.”





Although ‘Cook for Covid’ is a free campaign, Bhavana has also been offered payment for her services. “There have been a few occasions when delivery partners were not available and either my husband or I have had to deliver the food, and the patients have been most graciously offered to pay us a delivery fee. I could not accept it because, as I always tell them, the whole idea behind this initiative is to serve Covid patients, not make money out of it,” Bhavana says.



