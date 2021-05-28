CM inaugurates care centre, vax camp

Chennai :

All the 100 beds have oxygen supply, and 40 have been reserved for women. The COVID care centre would function jointly with Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, and would have 6 doctors and 16 nurses round the clock on shift basis. There would also be 10 sanitary workers.





An LED board has been setup outside the centre for relatives of the patients to know the status of patients and the treatment given to them. Two ambulances have been stationed outside for emergency transport. The Greater Chennai Corporation would supply the required food, water and medicine, said a statement.





Stalin also launched a vaccination camp for those aged between 18 and 45 at Don Bosco School in Royapuram. Priority would be given for frontline workers and differently-abled persons, he said.





50-bed facility at Manapakkam





Heartfulness Institute and Shri Ram Chandra Mission opened a COVID care centre in partnership with CIPACA at Manapakkam. The facility will manage mild and moderate cases and provide all quarantine facilities. Of the 50 beds here, 10 have oxygen support.